BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.50

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.50 and traded as high as $11.50. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 177,691 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOE. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 15.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 189,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 25,873 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 533,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,521,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,268,000 after buying an additional 71,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 77.9% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 98,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 43,022 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

