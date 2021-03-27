Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.22

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as high as C$0.29. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 79,960 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.50 price target on Essential Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.14 million and a P/E ratio of -2.46.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

