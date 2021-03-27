Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kronos Bio in a report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kronos Bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.68) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.93) EPS.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of KRON stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. Kronos Bio has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $45,603,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $19,907,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $19,667,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $39,367,000.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

