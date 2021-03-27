Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.33

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $2.81. Xinyuan Real Estate shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 81,926 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $148.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 955,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.77% of Xinyuan Real Estate worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

