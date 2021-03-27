AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Down 93.9% in March

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the February 28th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

AGFMF stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. AGF Management has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGFMF. CIBC upped their target price on AGF Management from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AGF Management from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on AGF Management from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins increased their price target on AGF Management from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AGF Management from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

