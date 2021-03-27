Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Up 3,841.6% in March

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,300 shares, an increase of 3,841.6% from the February 28th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFFF opened at $0.60 on Friday. Alfa has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.

ALFFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Alfa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Alfa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Alfa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Alfa, SAB. de C.V. engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, aluminum automotive parts, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Nemak, Axtel, and Newpek. The Alpek segment manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

