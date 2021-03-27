Safeplus International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACAI) Short Interest Up 700.0% in March

Safeplus International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACAI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ACAI opened at $2.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82. Safeplus International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $3.00.
About Safeplus International
Featured Article: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for Safeplus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeplus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.