Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st.

NASDAQ:TARA opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. Protara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $67.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.04.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.43). On average, equities analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 782,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,242,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 376,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 80,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 89,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 20,659 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

