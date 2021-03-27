Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) & Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Head-To-Head Review

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) and Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.0% of Sientra shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Sientra shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.1% of Nutriband shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sientra and Nutriband’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sientra $83.70 million 4.97 -$106.82 million ($2.29) -3.17 Nutriband $370,000.00 390.81 -$2.72 million ($0.37) -61.49

Nutriband has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sientra. Nutriband is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sientra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sientra and Nutriband, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sientra 0 0 4 0 3.00 Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sientra presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.55%. Given Sientra’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sientra is more favorable than Nutriband.

Profitability

This table compares Sientra and Nutriband’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sientra -123.88% -174.05% -38.97% Nutriband -263.80% -53.69% -32.84%

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; saline filled breast implant sizers; and miraDry System, a non-surgical device for the permanent reduction of underarm sweat, odor, and hair of all colors. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Nutriband Company Profile

Nutriband, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which distributes and sells medical supplements. Its products include Energy Patch, Slimline Patch, and Vitamin Patch. The company was founded by Gareth R. Sheridan in April 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

