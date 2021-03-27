PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

PD has been the topic of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Truist lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PagerDuty currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.33.

NYSE PD opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.48 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $2,288,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 12,979 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $632,207.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,979 shares of company stock valued at $9,135,047. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in PagerDuty by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,134,000 after buying an additional 675,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

