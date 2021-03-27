Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Receives Hold Rating from UBS Group

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021


UBS Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

RHHVF opened at $320.51 on Tuesday. Roche has a 52-week low of $302.06 and a 52-week high of $378.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.72.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

