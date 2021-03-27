Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Receives Hold Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Roche alerts:

RHHVF opened at $320.51 on Tuesday. Roche has a 52-week low of $302.06 and a 52-week high of $378.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.72.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.