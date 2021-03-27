Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Luxfer alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Luxfer from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Luxfer has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Luxfer will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Luxfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Luxfer by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Luxfer by 348.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Luxfer by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.