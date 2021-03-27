Analyzing Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) and Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) and Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bentley Systems and Alteryx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bentley Systems 0 2 5 0 2.71 Alteryx 1 4 8 0 2.54

Bentley Systems currently has a consensus target price of $43.43, indicating a potential downside of 2.47%. Alteryx has a consensus target price of $149.27, indicating a potential upside of 81.33%. Given Alteryx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alteryx is more favorable than Bentley Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Bentley Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Alteryx shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Alteryx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bentley Systems and Alteryx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bentley Systems N/A N/A N/A Alteryx -3.20% 3.27% 1.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bentley Systems and Alteryx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bentley Systems $736.65 million 15.81 $103.09 million N/A N/A Alteryx $417.91 million 13.17 $27.14 million $0.56 147.00

Bentley Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Alteryx.

Summary

Alteryx beats Bentley Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

There is no company description available for Bentley Systems Inc.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc. provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications. The company also offers Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository; and Alteryx Community, which allow users to gain valuable insights in its platform. In addition, it provides technical support, instruction, and customer services. Alteryx, Inc. has a strategic alliance with HCL Technologies to accelerate analytics automation and digital transformation for Global 2000 Enterprises. The company was formerly known as Alteryx, LLC and changed its name to Alteryx, Inc. in March 2011. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

