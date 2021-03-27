Analyzing Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Adial Pharmaceuticals and Tricida, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adial Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Tricida 1 1 2 0 2.25

Tricida has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 279.38%. Given Tricida’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tricida is more favorable than Adial Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Adial Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tricida has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Tricida shares are held by institutional investors. 33.9% of Adial Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.4% of Tricida shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adial Pharmaceuticals and Tricida’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$8.59 million N/A N/A Tricida N/A N/A -$176.81 million ($3.72) -1.38

Profitability

This table compares Adial Pharmaceuticals and Tricida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals N/A -132.76% -121.28% Tricida N/A -125.57% -69.25%

Summary

Tricida beats Adial Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for addictions. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.