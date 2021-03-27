Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Boosted by Analyst

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neo Performance Materials in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NEO stock opened at C$19.79 on Friday. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of C$5.55 and a 12 month high of C$21.61.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Featured Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.