Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €26.00 Price Target for Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DEQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche EuroShop has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €17.63 ($20.75).

Deutsche EuroShop stock opened at €17.99 ($21.16) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €17.47 and a 200-day moving average of €15.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.59. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1-year low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 1-year high of €19.50 ($22.94).

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

