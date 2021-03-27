CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €58.00 by Berenberg Bank

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) has been given a €58.00 ($68.24) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EVD. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €45.50 ($53.53).

Shares of ETR:EVD opened at €49.40 ($58.12) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €55.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of €49.36. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €31.36 ($36.89) and a one year high of €59.20 ($69.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,812.31.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

