Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a €31.00 ($36.47) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JEN. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €29.14 ($34.29).

Shares of JEN opened at €25.68 ($30.21) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.32. Jenoptik has a 52 week low of €13.49 ($15.87) and a 52 week high of €30.22 ($35.55).

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

