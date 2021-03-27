HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.40 ($113.41) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on HelloFresh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €78.91 ($92.84).

HelloFresh stock opened at €62.85 ($73.94) on Tuesday. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €19.54 ($22.99) and a 1-year high of €77.90 ($91.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €66.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €56.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

