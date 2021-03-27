Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Repro Med Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Repro Med Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.74%.

KRMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repro Med Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KRMD opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $152.48 million, a PE ratio of -347.00 and a beta of 0.30. Repro Med Systems has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $12.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,393,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 882.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 177,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 159,316 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Repro Med Systems by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 119,525 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Repro Med Systems by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 191,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 95,196 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

