Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Odonate Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.86). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Odonate Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09).

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ODT. Cowen downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Lifesci Capital cut Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ODT opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $119.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.66. Odonate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODT. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 815,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 318,916 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 19,320 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 713.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 54,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Odonate Therapeutics news, Director Boxer Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,746,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

