American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) vs. Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) Financial Review

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) and Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get American Electric Power alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Electric Power and Alaska Power & Telephone, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Electric Power 1 3 10 0 2.64 Alaska Power & Telephone 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Electric Power currently has a consensus price target of $91.54, indicating a potential upside of 7.70%. Given American Electric Power’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than Alaska Power & Telephone.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.0% of American Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Alaska Power & Telephone shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Electric Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

American Electric Power has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alaska Power & Telephone has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Alaska Power & Telephone pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. American Electric Power pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares American Electric Power and Alaska Power & Telephone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Power 12.82% 10.19% 2.66% Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Electric Power and Alaska Power & Telephone’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Power $15.56 billion 2.71 $1.92 billion $4.24 20.04 Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Power & Telephone.

Summary

American Electric Power beats Alaska Power & Telephone on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co., Inc. engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The Transmission & Distribution Utilities segment engages in the business of transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The AEP Transmission Holdco segment engages in the development, construction and operation of transmission facilities through investments in its wholly-owned transmission subsidiaries and joint ventures. The Generation & Marketing segment engages in non-regulated generation and marketing, risk management and retail activities. The company was founded on December 20, 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Alaska Power & Telephone Company Profile

Alaska Power & Telephone Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated electric and telephone services in rural portions of Alaska. It operates through Electric and Telecommunications segments. The Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric services, including hydroelectric and diesel generation facilities. The Telecommunications segment provides local telephone services. The company also offers broadband, internet, wireless, network access, long distance, traditional voice, data transport, and telecom engineering services. Alaska Power & Telephone Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Port Townsend, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.