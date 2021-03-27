IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) & Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Head-To-Head Analysis

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IAC/InterActiveCorp and Match Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 2 19 0 2.90 Match Group 0 6 13 0 2.68

IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus price target of $231.04, suggesting a potential upside of 5.77%. Match Group has a consensus price target of $145.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.87%. Given IAC/InterActiveCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IAC/InterActiveCorp is more favorable than Match Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IAC/InterActiveCorp and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC/InterActiveCorp N/A N/A N/A Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IAC/InterActiveCorp and Match Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC/InterActiveCorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Match Group $4.76 billion 7.82 $431.13 million $4.53 30.52

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Summary

Match Group beats IAC/InterActiveCorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images. It also provides general search services; advertising-driven desktop applications; and desktop browser applications. The company operates various platforms, such as iTranslate that develops and distributes downloaded mobile translation applications for users to read, write, speak, and learn foreign languages anywhere in the world; TelTech that develops and distributes mobile communications applications to help protect consumer privacy; Daily Burn, a health and fitness business, which provides streaming fitness and workout videos across various platforms; Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; Bluecrew, a staffing platform for flexible W-2 work; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion from its journalists and contributors; NurseFly, a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities; and IAC Films providers production and producer services for feature films, primarily for initial sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC HOLDINGS, INC. IAC/InterActiveCorp is headquartered in New York, New York.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

