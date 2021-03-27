Short Interest in Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Declines By 93.3%

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ZIJMY opened at $24.29 on Friday. Zijin Mining Group has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $38.31.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zijin Mining Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zijin Mining Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

About Zijin Mining Group

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited engages in the exploration, mining, and sale of mineral resources in China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, tungsten, lead, and iron concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, and others, as well as molybdenum, tin, coal, platinum, and palladium.

