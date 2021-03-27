AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AC Immune in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford expects that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AC Immune’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACIU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

AC Immune stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.82. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 392.56% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 115,509 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 27.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

