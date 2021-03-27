Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Equillium, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equillium in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Equillium alerts:

EQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.35.

EQ opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 17.91. The company has a market cap of $177.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02.

In other Equillium news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 993,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Equillium by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.