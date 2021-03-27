Oppenheimer Comments on Horizon Technology Finance Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Horizon Technology Finance in a research note issued on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HRZN. Compass Point downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01. The company has a market cap of $276.81 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 32,601 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 7.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

