S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Insider Scott Spirit Acquires 4,050 Shares of Stock

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) insider Scott Spirit acquired 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 487 ($6.36) per share, for a total transaction of £19,723.50 ($25,768.88).

Shares of SFOR stock opened at GBX 506 ($6.61) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85. S4 Capital plc has a 1 year low of GBX 108.60 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 556 ($7.26). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 475.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 457.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,265.00.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on the stock.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

