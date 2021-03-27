Analysts Set Expectations for Liquidia Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Liquidia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LQDA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. Liquidia has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Liquidia by 33.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Liquidia by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,445,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after buying an additional 227,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Liquidia by 28.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 328,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $971,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,400,010 shares of company stock worth $4,187,309 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

