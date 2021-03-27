888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded 888 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on 888 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of EIHDF stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80. 888 has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $5.65.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

