Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Nokia (NYSE:NOK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DNB Markets cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. Nokia has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Nokia by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Nokia by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Nokia by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC raised its stake in Nokia by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nokia by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

