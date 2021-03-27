Dana (NYSE:DAN) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DAN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE:DAN opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -489.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. Dana has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dana during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,918,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 14.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,199,000 after acquiring an additional 284,640 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 63.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 372,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 144,923 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Dana by 975.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 135,588 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Dana by 973.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 125,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

