Truist Raises Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target to $95.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Truist from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WGO. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $73.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.15. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Winnebago Industries news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $12,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 751,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,096,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $190,287.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 277,299 shares of company stock valued at $17,516,109. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.