PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for PetIQ in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PetIQ’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.48 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PetIQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $39.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in PetIQ by 289.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in PetIQ by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Mark L. First sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $52,785,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $328,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,591,235 shares of company stock worth $56,057,506. 24.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

