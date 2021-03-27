Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Colliers Securities

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) had its target price raised by Colliers Securities from C$6.50 to C$12.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EGLX. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Shares of EGLX opened at C$1.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of C$0.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.99.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.