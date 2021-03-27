The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€528.00” Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €528.00 ($621.18) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €534.00 ($628.24) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €540.00 ($635.29) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays set a €525.00 ($617.65) target price on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €430.00 ($505.88) price target on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ASML has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €445.17 ($523.73).

