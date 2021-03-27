Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €86.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BMW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €76.91 ($90.48).

Shares of BMW opened at €83.79 ($98.58) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €38.50 ($45.29) and a 12-month high of €88.78 ($104.45). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €75.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €69.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.57.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

