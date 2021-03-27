Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) PT Set at €170.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:AAD opened at €126.20 ($148.47) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $721.62 million and a PE ratio of 45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €124.19 and a 200-day moving average of €114.33. Amadeus FiRe has a one year low of €69.10 ($81.29) and a one year high of €138.00 ($162.35).

About Amadeus FiRe

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Temporary Staffing/Interim and Project Management/Permanent Placement; and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT.

