NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to post $1.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings. NCR reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year sales of $6.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $7.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $7.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

NYSE NCR opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. NCR has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,531,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 57,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the third quarter valued at $248,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 49,428 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter worth about $15,193,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

