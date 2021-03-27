Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Mogo (TSE:MOGO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital upped their price objective on Mogo from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

MOGO opened at C$10.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.37. Mogo has a 52 week low of C$1.03 and a 52 week high of C$15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,881.96. The stock has a market cap of C$501.28 million and a PE ratio of -17.78.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

