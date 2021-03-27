U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Price Up 3.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) shot up 3.1% on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $8.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. U.S. Silica traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.79. 2,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,319,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in U.S. Silica by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the third quarter valued at $48,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $917.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

