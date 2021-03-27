Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Price Target Lowered to C$19.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets to C$19.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform market weight rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

TSE EQX opened at C$10.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.90. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.73 and a 12 month high of C$17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.09.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

