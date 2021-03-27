GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST) Insider Purchases £900,000 in Stock

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST) insider Bai GuoJin bought 45,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £900,000 ($1,175,855.76).

LON GST opened at GBX 2.10 ($0.03) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £25.06 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.73. GSTechnologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4.50 ($0.06). The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.05.

GSTechnologies Ltd., through its subsidiary, provides integrated information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It engages in the supply, design, engineering, installation, and maintenance of structured cabling systems, network equipment, power and precision air-conditioner systems, access control and surveillance systems, smart monitoring and control systems, and information display systems.

