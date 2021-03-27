GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST) Insider Purchases £900,000 in Stock

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST) insider Bai GuoJin bought 45,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £900,000 ($1,175,855.76).
LON GST opened at GBX 2.10 ($0.03) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £25.06 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.73. GSTechnologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4.50 ($0.06). The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.05.
