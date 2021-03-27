Insider Buying: accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) Insider Purchases 13,000 Shares of Stock

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) insider Steve Brown purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 575 ($7.51) per share, for a total transaction of £74,750 ($97,661.35).

LON:ACSO opened at GBX 585 ($7.64) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. accesso Technology Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 165 ($2.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 590 ($7.71). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 516.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 395.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £241.11 million and a P/E ratio of -6.90.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

