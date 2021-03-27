Insider Buying: accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) Insider Purchases 13,000 Shares of Stock

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) insider Steve Brown purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 575 ($7.51) per share, for a total transaction of £74,750 ($97,661.35).
LON:ACSO opened at GBX 585 ($7.64) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. accesso Technology Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 165 ($2.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 590 ($7.71). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 516.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 395.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £241.11 million and a P/E ratio of -6.90.
About accesso Technology Group
