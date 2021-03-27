Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Insider Katrina Hart Sells 12,500 Shares

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) insider Katrina Hart sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.05), for a total value of £19,625 ($25,640.19).

Shares of PCFT opened at GBX 157.75 ($2.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of £219.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 153.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 132.99. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 85.80 ($1.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 163.90 ($2.14).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.17%.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

