Paula Bell Buys 53 Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell acquired 53 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £125.61 ($164.11).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

On Wednesday, February 24th, Paula Bell purchased 52 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 238 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £123.76 ($161.69).

On Monday, January 25th, Paula Bell purchased 49 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £125.44 ($163.89).

LON:SPT opened at GBX 238 ($3.11) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.56. Spirent Communications plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 183.80 ($2.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 241.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 263.42. The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 17.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.18 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.67. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 267.40 ($3.49).

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.