CSFB Increases Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target to C$24.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price target upped by analysts at CSFB from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential downside of 21.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on Ovintiv to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.06.

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$30.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$3.39 and a 12-month high of C$36.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

