George Weston (TSE:WN) PT Raised to C$131.00 at CIBC

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$122.00 to C$131.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on WN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on George Weston from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE WN opened at C$108.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$98.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$97.18. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$91.95 and a 52 week high of C$109.75. The stock has a market cap of C$16.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 37,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.06, for a total transaction of C$4,044,212.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$592,718.97. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total transaction of C$665,319.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,600,794.85. Insiders sold a total of 46,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,917,407 over the last ninety days.

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

