argenx Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 482 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 690% compared to the average daily volume of 61 call options.

ARGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $421.00 target price (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,708,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of argenx by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,331,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,671,000 after buying an additional 454,976 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in argenx by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 372,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,519,000 after acquiring an additional 76,654 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in argenx by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 302,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,996,000 after acquiring an additional 59,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in argenx by 175.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,824,000 after acquiring an additional 52,904 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $283.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of -59.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.40. argenx has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.64). As a group, equities analysts predict that argenx will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

