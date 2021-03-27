Baidu Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 206,170 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 130% compared to the typical daily volume of 89,639 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Baidu by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Baidu by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 5.3% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Baidu by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $208.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.40. Baidu has a 1-year low of $90.94 and a 1-year high of $354.82.

Baidu declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

